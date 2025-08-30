LoP Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' gets grand welcome in Saran; Tejashwi Yadav calls it a 'Mahagathbandhan movement'

Patna, Aug 30 (IANS) Saturday turned into a politically-charged day in Bihar as Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' entered Saran district on its 14th day. The event drew massive crowds, enthusiastic slogans, and a festive welcome that transformed the yatra into a show of strength for the Opposition.

As the convoy crossed the Chainwa toll plaza, the air filled with slogans of “Rahul Gandhi Zindabad” and “Tejashwi Yadav Zindabad.”

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' route was decorated like a wedding procession, with flowers, garlands, and bands playing at several points.

Local leaders and supporters gave LoP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav a rousing welcome to their area.

Adding to the momentum, Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav joined the march in solidarity with the Opposition alliance.

The enthusiasm was palpable from early morning. By 7 A.M., thousands had gathered from border villages and nearby towns, lining the route through Rasulpur, Ekma, Mane Dhala, and Manjhi constituency.

At Beldari turn, a sea of people awaited the leaders, greeting them with drums and chants.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' saw the participation of senior Congress and RJD leaders, as well as several MLAs and dignitaries. Notably, a large turnout of youth and women in Saran underlined the rising energy around the campaign.

Addressing workers, Tejashwi Yadav stressed that the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' was not limited to the Congress.

“This is the yatra of the entire Mahagathbandhan. It is a collective fight to secure people’s rights,” he said.

LoP Rahul Gandhi, echoing the sentiment, declared that the campaign was aimed at protecting democracy.

“This yatra is not just a march, it is a battle to safeguard the rights of the people and the future of our democracy,” LoP Gandhi told the gathering.

The overwhelming reception in Saran has sent a strong political signal ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

For many, the mood resembled a victory procession, reflecting the determination of the Mahagathbandhan cadre to challenge the NDA government.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.