YS Jagan Pays Tribute to Allu Arjun’s Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam

YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condoled the death of Allu Kanakaratnam, mother of noted Telugu film producer Allu Aravind and grandmother of Pushpa star Allu Arjun.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “It is saddening that Smt. Kanakaratnamma, wife of the late veteran actor Allu Ramalingaiah and mother of noted producer Allu Aravind, has passed away. I pray to God for her soul to rest in peace. I extend my deepest condolences to the members of her family.”

Allu Kanakaratnam passed away early on Saturday (August 30) due to age-related ailments. She was 94.

Sources close to Allu Arjun’s family said the mortal remains of the actor’s grandmother would be brought to the Aravind residence shortly, with the last rites scheduled to be performed in Kokapet on Saturday afternoon.

Both Allu Arjun and Ram Charan rushed back to Hyderabad upon hearing the news. Ram Charan, who is shooting for director Buchi Babu Sana’s eagerly awaited action extravaganza Peddi in Mysore, cancelled filming to attend the last rites. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun, who was in Mumbai for the shoot of Atlee’s upcoming film, also returned to Hyderabad to pay his respects.

The news of Kanakaratnam’s demise cast a pall of gloom over the Telugu film industry, with condolence messages pouring in from across the fraternity.