Want to get really good batting time in the middle, says Muzumdar during WC camp

Visakhapatnam, Aug 30 (IANS) India women’s head coach Amol Muzumdar on Saturday said the focus of the match stimulation process in the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup preparatory camp at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium was on giving players quality batting time in the middle.

“What we want to really get is a good batting time in the middle. Just talking about the bowlers, I think the field settings are very crucial. We will be working on that in the match,” said Muzumdar in the video posted by the BCCI on their social media handles on Saturday.

The World Cup squad, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, have been in Visakhapatnam since August 25 for a preparatory camp ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia happening next month before the World Cup takes centrestage.

“All of us have a way to get into flow. Think of yourself getting into that flow,” were Muzumdar’s words in the visuals, even as players like vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol were going through the match simulations.

The camp also has a few members from India ‘A’ side, who came directly after concluding the multi-format tour of Australia. “The talk within this group is all about improvement and how we can take this team forward,” added Muzumdar.

The ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam will also host India’s World Cup fixtures against South Africa on October 9 and defending champions Australia on October 12. India have never won the Women’s ODI World Cup, with their best result being runners-up in 2005 and 2017 editions.

The R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Holkar Stadium in Indore and DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will also host matches in the eight-team tournament set to run from September 30 to November 2.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Saturday that a portal has been opened for fans to register their interest for tickets to watch Women’s ODI World Cup games in the five venues. Fans have been asked to fill in their basic details, as well as the venues they will be present at and the teams they are keen to see in action.

