Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Hyderabad Schools Declares on September 6

The Telangana government declared a holiday on September 6, 2025, for schools and government offices in the Hyderabad metropolitan area. This has been decided to facilitate the mass Ganesh idol immersion processions and manage the heavy traffic anticipated in the city.

Areas Affected

The festival will be celebrated in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. The students, teachers, and government staff in these districts can expect to have a day off on September 6 to attend the celebrations or just take a break.

Compensatory Working Day

To avoid the disruption of the academic and working calendar, the government has announced that September 11 (Second Saturday) will be a working day in all affected regions. According to this, schools, colleges, and government offices will also run as usual on this day and compensate for the lost time on September 6.

Impact on Students and Employees

Although the September 6 holiday will offer a welcome relief, students and staff must remember that they will be required to report to their learning or work institutions on September 11. This plan seeks to strike a balance between celebratory festivities and the requirements of learning and administrative continuity.

Government's Consideration

The announcement of a holiday for the Ganesh immersion by the government is a reflection of its regard for the religious and cultural feelings of citizens of Hyderabad and its suburbs. The authorities, in doing this, want to ensure that everybody participates in the celebration smoothly and safely.

