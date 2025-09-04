Ganesh Visarjan 2025 in Hyderabad: Sep 5 or Sep 6?

Hyderabad city is agog with excitement as the Ganesh Visarjan, or Nimajjanam as it is called, will be celebrated on September 6, 2025. The celebrations this year will be done with immense fervor and enthusiasm, with lakhs of devotees taking part in the processions and immersion ceremonies.

Preparations in Full Swing

The police and government have been striving day and night to make the celebration a smooth and secure one. Extensive arrangements have been provided for handling the huge crowds, such as traffic control, security, and medical aid. Special cranes and tools have also been installed by the authorities to speed up the immersion process.

Ganesh Visarjan Celebrations

The Ganesh Visarjan festivals will be organized in various parts of the city with each pandal and residence giving their own personal flavor to the festival. The air will be filled with the beating of drums, chanting, and music as the devotees say goodbye to Lord Ganesha.

Government Arrangements

The government has made extensive preparations to make the celebration smooth and safe. The authorities have sent extra forces, installed traffic management systems, and offered medical services to meet the high turnout.

Devotees' Anticipation

As the immersion day draws near, devotees are waiting anxiously to take a glimpse of the grand idols and join in the celebrations. The mood is charged, with devotees chanting and singing bhajans as they see off Lord Ganesha.

Key Highlights

Ganesh Visarjan: The Ganesh Visarjan will be held on September 6, 2025, citywide.

Elaborate arrangements: The police and government departments are making elaborate arrangements for the event.

Huge crowds: Lakhs of worshipers are likely to take part in the celebrations.

Celebrations in the city: The Ganesh Visarjan celebrations will be carried out throughout the city, with every pandal and home contributing its own special touch to the celebrations.

Also read: Ganesh Immersion Holiday on September 6: Telangana Govt Declares Off Day in Hyderabad and Surrounding Districts