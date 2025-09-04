Ganesh Immersion Holiday on September 6: Telangana Govt Declares Off Day in Hyderabad and Surrounding Districts

Sep 04, 2025, 04:26 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Telangana government has announced that Saturday, September 6, will be observed as a general holiday in view of the Ganesh idol immersion procession. The holiday will apply to all government offices, schools, and colleges across Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

To compensate for the holiday, October 11 — which falls on the second Saturday — will now be treated as a working day for government institutions and educational establishments in these districts.

The decision was taken to ensure smooth conduct of the annual Ganesh immersion, which draws massive public participation and requires extensive traffic and security arrangements across the twin cities.


Read More:

Tags: 
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025
Ganesh nimarjan
Ganesh Nimarjanam
Ganesh Visarjan
Ganesh Visarjan 2025
ganesh immersion
ganesh immersion holiday in Hyderabad
ganesh immersion hyderabad
Ganesh immersion on September 5
Ganesh immersion on September 9
Ganesh immersion procession
Ganesh Nimajjnam pics
Ganesh Nimmajjanam
Ganesh Nimmajanam Hyderabad
Ganesh Chathurthi.
Advertisement
Back to Top