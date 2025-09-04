Ganesh Immersion Holiday on September 6: Telangana Govt Declares Off Day in Hyderabad and Surrounding Districts

The Telangana government has announced that Saturday, September 6, will be observed as a general holiday in view of the Ganesh idol immersion procession. The holiday will apply to all government offices, schools, and colleges across Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

To compensate for the holiday, October 11 — which falls on the second Saturday — will now be treated as a working day for government institutions and educational establishments in these districts.

The decision was taken to ensure smooth conduct of the annual Ganesh immersion, which draws massive public participation and requires extensive traffic and security arrangements across the twin cities.