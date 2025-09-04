JP Nadda to arrive in Jodhpur today, to attend RSS meet

Jaipur, Sep 4 (IANS) BJP National President and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to arrive in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, on Thursday, where he will attend the All India Coordination Meeting of the RSS to be held from September 5 to 7.

The Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will host over 300 national-level officials from 32 RSS-linked organisations, including the BJP, ABVP, VHP, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, and more.

Attendees include Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, all six co-Sarkaryavahs, RSS executive members, and senior BJP leaders such as J.P. Nadda, B.L. Santhosh, and V. Satish. Discussions will span crucial issues and preparations for the RSS centenary year.

On Wednesday, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje met Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat for about 20 minutes. Although the details of the meeting remain undisclosed, insiders believe discussions centred on organisational changes within the BJP in Rajasthan and beyond.

With Bhagwat, Nadda, and Raje all in Jodhpur simultaneously, speculations are rife on new political developments.

Preparations are complete at the Lalsagar campus, where RSS volunteers and officials have been busy organising logistics, registration, and sessions. Security has been heightened, drone flights have been banned, and police presence has been elevated around the venue and key city points.

According to Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, the participating organisations will present their assessments of the socio-political situation based on field experiences. The discussions will cover key issues of national unity, security, and social harmony. Efforts will also be made to strengthen mutual coordination among organisations.

The meeting will include a collective review of significant recent events, along with presentations on ongoing projects, achievements, and future strategies. Deliberations are also expected on the joint participation of various organisations in the upcoming Sangh Shatabdi (RSS centenary) programmes. The Jodhpur meeting is expected to shape coordinated strategies for the coming year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.