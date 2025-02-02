February 3 Schools Holiday or not?

As the calendar flips to February, most of us want to know whether February 3 is a holiday or not. While some states observe holidays on this day, others do not. In this article, we will provide a state-wise breakdown of holidays on February 3, along with the reasons behind them.

Central Government Holidays

The Central Government has not declared February 3 as a national holiday. However, some central government offices may observe a restricted holiday on this day, depending on the specific occasion.

State-wise Holidays

Here's a list of states that observe holidays on February 3:

Punjab: 3 February is celebrated as a holiday in Punjab as the state marks the death anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. Although these revolutionaries were executed by the British on 23 February 1931, in Haryana, February 3 is still observed as a holiday for the commencement of the martyrdom week of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev.

Haryana: The State also observes 3 February as a holiday for remembering the death of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev.

Chandigarh: The union territory of Chandigarh has a holiday on February 3, as it is the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev.

Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand has a holiday on February 3 as the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, a famous philosopher and spiritual guru.

Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir have winter holidays from January 1 to February 28, and thus, February 3 is a holiday.

Himachal Pradesh: Himachal Pradesh remains closed during winter from January 1 to February 7 (for educational institutions) and from January 1 to January 15 (for government offices) which does not include February 3.

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh celebrates a holiday on February 3 in a few districts such as Saharanpur to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas.

Other Events

While February 3 is not a national holiday, it marks several important occasions across the country. For instance:

World Cancer Day: February 3 is observed as World Cancer Day globally, aimed at raising awareness about cancer and promoting its prevention, detection, and treatment.

Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda: As mentioned earlier, Uttarakhand observes a holiday on February 3 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Though it is not a national holiday on February 3, most of the states in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir do have holidays on this day for the aforementioned occasions. So, to confirm whether February 3 is a holiday or not in your area, check with the state government or local authorities.

