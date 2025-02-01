Chhattisgarh Schools, colleges holiday on February 11, 17, 20 for Elections

In light of the upcoming urban body and three-tier panchayat elections, the state government has announced three public holidays for February. These holidays will coincide with the days of voting, affecting various institutions and government offices.

According to the notification released by the General Administration Department, the elections for the urban bodies will be conducted on February 11, 2025. This day has been declared a holiday for the entire state. Therefore, on this particular day, colleges and government institutes will remain closed.

Besides the urban body elections, the three-tier panchayat elections in Raipur will be held in three phases. The state government has also declared public holidays on February 17 and February 20 to observe the voting days. On these days, different government offices and colleges will remain closed so that the residents can participate in the voting process.

However, there will be no separate holiday declared for February 23, which also marks a voting day under the three-tier panchayat elections. Since February 23 falls on a Sunday, it does not warrant an additional public holiday.

The three public holidays on February 11, 17, and 20 would give sufficient time for people to vote in these crucial elections. Urban body and three-tier panchayat elections are seminal for the development of the state as a whole, engaging citizens at all levels from the grassroots level to urban bodies. It is requested that residents plan since public services such as schools and governmental offices will be closed during these dates.

