School Holiday in Mancherial Due to Tiger Movement

A suspected tiger sighting has led to the closure of a private school in Bellampalli on Saturday for the safety of students. Sri Chaitanya School's management decided to give the students a holiday after reports of a tiger roaming on the outskirts of the town. The tiger, believed to be a female, recently moved from Tiryani in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district in search of a new territory. Forest officials are actively tracking the tiger's movements with the help of animal trackers to ensure everyone’s safety.

The same tiger was spotted near an irrigation tank in Buggagudem village on Friday, and its footprints were found around the area. Forest officials are taking necessary precautions to prevent any possible danger to the residents and are closely monitoring the tiger’s route.

The school’s decision to close for the day reflects the seriousness with which authorities are treating the situation. The safety of the children and the community remains a priority while efforts to safely relocate the tiger continue.

The school will reopen once the danger has passed, and students are encouraged to stay home until then.