West Bengal February School Holiday List: 4 Consecutive holidays!

The February month of 2025 has started and students in West Bengal are excited to know what holidays are expected to take place. The bright side is that there will be consecutive holidays in government and government-aided schools in West Bengal in February 2025.

Primary School Holidays

According to the West Bengal Board of Primary Education, Saraswati Puja will be a two-day holiday on February 2, Sunday, and February 3, Monday. In addition, there will be a holiday on February 14, Friday, as it is the birth anniversary of Panchanan Varma, which falls on Shabbat.

However, the holiday on February 2 will be missed as it falls on a Sunday. In addition, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education has intimated that if schools are open on February 21 (Friday), which is International Mother Language Day, students will have to observe the day.

There will also be a holiday on February 26 (Wednesday) on the occasion of Shivratri.

Secondary School Holidays

Besides this, Saraswati Puja on February 2 and February 3 has been declared a holiday. Along with that, February 14 shall be a holiday as it is the birth anniversary of Panchanan Varma and Sabevarati. There shall also be a holiday on February 26 in respect of Mahashivratri.

The holidays scheduled for students of West Bengal, in general, are to come consecutively in February 2025. However, due to variations within the schedules among primary and secondary schools, respective students will manage their plans with these schedules in mind.

