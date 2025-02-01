Big B: Kids of today are extremely intelligent, mature and full of excess confidence

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has heaped praise on kids of today as he said that they are extremely intelligent, mature and full of excess confidence.

Big B, who has been working with children for “KBC Juniors”, took to his blog and wrote: “When you are with the kids .. you become one .. that has been the age old belief and custom.”

“BUT the kids of today are no kids at all .. they are the extremely intelligent, mature and full of an excess confidence than any other.”

The grandfather of the 13-year-old Aaradhya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, shared that spending time with children is a joy.

“Spending time with them is such a joy and a learning that one wishes to be with them all the time… their brilliance unparalleled .. and their focus on the future simply incredible…”

“The very best that I could do as we muscle on with the KBC Juniors is to look wide mouthed at their countenance and demeanour .. apart of course from their incredible intelligence and confidence .. it has been a joy uncontrolled and unmatched .. do watch their episoded .. they are MAGNIFICENT.”

On January 31, Actor and creator Bhuvan Bam expressed his happiness on meeting megastar Amitabh Bachchan for a special episode of the quiz-based reality show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.

Speaking about the experience, Bhuvan said "Sitting on the hot seat in front of Mr. Bachchan is always a surreal experience.”

“KBC has been an integral part of our television culture, and to have BB Ki Vines mentioned on such a legendary platform is an honor I never imagined. It’s a moment of immense pride and gratitude," he added.

Bhuvan shot for a special episode of “Kaun Banega Crorepati”, marking his second time facing the cine icon. This time, Bhuvan participated in the show to raise funds for the charities Vikas Vishranti & Akanksha Foundation, making the experience even more memorable.

