PM Modi, HM Shah extend birthday wishes to Assam CM Sarma

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt birthday wishes to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, lauding his dedication to the state's progress.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Birthday greetings to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji. I commend his efforts to boost Assam's growth and empower the people of the state. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people."

In response, CM Sarma expressed his gratitude, stating, "Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Shri Narendra Modi Ji, heartfelt gratitude for your warm wishes on my birthday. As I embark on another year of public service, I seek your blessings to continue serving with dedication, inspired by your vision and leadership."

Born on February 1, 1969, Himanta Biswa Sarma is a lawyer-turned-politician and has been serving as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam since 2021.

Initially a member of the Congress, he joined the BJP on August 23, 2015, and soon after was appointed convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his best wishes to the Assam Chief Minister.

Taking to social media, Home Minister Shah posted, "Warm birthday wishes to Assam Chief Minister Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji. Your dedicated efforts to bring about real changes in people's lives with Modi Ji's vision are paving the way for a developed and united Assam. May you stay blessed with a long and healthy life."

Thanking the Home Minister, Sarma replied, "Thank you, Adarniya Griha Mantri Shri Amit Shah Ji, for your wishes on my birthday. Your guidance and passion to serve the people highly motivate me in my efforts to serve the people of Assam."

Meanwhile, Sarma celebrated his 56th birthday at his residence in Guwahati, where supporters gathered to extend their best wishes and present gifts, making the occasion a memorable one.

