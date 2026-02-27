February 28 School Holiday or Not? Check State-Wise Update

With February 28 falling on the fourth Saturday of the month, many parents and students are wondering whether schools will remain closed. As of now, there is no special school holiday declared for February 28 due to any festival, public event, or government notification.

Since there are no major festivals or state-wide announcements scheduled for tomorrow, most schools across India are expected to function as per their regular timetable.

Is Fourth Saturday a School Holiday?

Unlike banks, which remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays as per the Reserve Bank of India guidelines, schools do not follow a uniform nationwide rule for Saturday closures.

Some private and government schools observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays, while others conduct half-day or full-day classes depending on their internal academic calendar. Therefore, whether a school is open or closed largely depends on individual school policies rather than a central rule.

State-Wise School Holiday Status for February 28

Here is the general situation across major states:

Telangana – No state-wide holiday has been announced. Most schools are expected to remain open unless they follow an internal fourth Saturday break.

Andhra Pradesh – Schools are likely to function normally, as there is no festival or special government order.

Tamil Nadu – No official holiday declared. Regular classes are expected in most institutions.

Karnataka – Schools will remain open unless a specific institution observes a second/fourth Saturday holiday policy.

Kerala – No general holiday notification. Schools are expected to operate normally.

Uttar Pradesh – No state education department announcement regarding closure. Schools likely to remain open.

Delhi – No special holiday declared for government or private schools.

Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and other states – No festival or official circular indicating closure.

What Parents Should Do

Since school schedules can vary, it is advisable for parents and students to:

Check the school’s academic calendar

Look for official circulars or messages from the administration

Confirm through school apps or parent groups

Final Word

February 28 is not a declared school holiday at the national or state level. As there are no festivals, special occasions, or government directives, most schools across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and other states are expected to remain open. However, final confirmation should always come from individual school authorities.

Also read: UP Holi Holiday 2026: 3-Day Break Announced, Feb 28 Declared Working Day