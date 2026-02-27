UP Holi Holiday 2026: 3-Day Break Announced, Feb 28 Declared Working Day

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a three-day holiday for Holi from March 2 to March 4 in all state government offices. Alongside the holiday declaration, the administration has issued firm instructions to ensure that employees receive their salaries before the festival begins.

The decision was taken under the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who instructed all departments to complete salary payments in advance so that employees can celebrate Holi without financial concerns.

February 28 to Function as a Working Saturday

To complete pending financial and administrative procedures on time, the state government has designated February 28, which falls on a Saturday, as a regular working day. Officials said this move will help departments process payments and clear formalities to guarantee timely salary transfers to all eligible staff.

As compensation, employees will receive a substitute holiday on March 3. This arrangement effectively ensures a continuous three-day festive break while also meeting payroll obligations.

Order Applies to All Categories of Staff

The directive is not limited to permanent government employees. It also includes contractual workers, outsourced personnel, sanitation staff and other support employees. Authorities have emphasized that there should be no delay in salary disbursement, warning that any negligence in implementing the order will invite strict action.

Senior officials across departments have been asked to monitor compliance closely so that payments are credited on time and routine public services continue smoothly during the festive period.

Announcement Follows CM’s Overseas Visit

The announcement came shortly after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath returned from a four-day official tour of Singapore and Japan. According to the state government, the visit resulted in Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth approximately ₹1.5 lakh crore, along with additional investment proposals estimated at ₹2.5 lakh crore.

Several prominent companies participated in the engagements, including Kubota Corporation, Suzuki Motor Corporation and Honda Cars India Ltd., among others. High-level business-to-government (B2G) meetings were also held with major global corporations to explore future collaborations and investments in Uttar Pradesh.

With the Holi holidays now confirmed and salary payments scheduled in advance, the state government aims to ensure both festive cheer and administrative efficiency across departments.

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