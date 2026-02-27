Is February 28 a Bank Holiday? Banks Closed Due to Fourth Saturday

If you are planning to visit a bank on February 28, here’s an important update. Since tomorrow falls on the fourth Saturday of the month, banks across India will remain closed.

As per the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all public and private sector banks remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with Sundays and notified public holidays. Therefore, on February 28 being the fourth Saturday, banking operations at physical branches will not be available.

Why Are Banks Closed on the Fourth Saturday?

In 2015, the RBI revised banking working schedules, declaring the second and fourth Saturdays as official holidays for banks across India. This rule applies uniformly unless a specific state-level exception is announced for special circumstances.

Since February 28 is the fourth Saturday, it automatically qualifies as a non-working day for banks.

What Banking Services Will Be Available?

Although bank branches will remain closed, customers can continue using digital and automated services such as:

ATM withdrawals and deposits

Internet banking

Mobile banking apps

UPI transactions

Credit and debit card services

Online fund transfers through NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS will also function as per standard digital banking norms.

When Will Banks Reopen?

Banks will reopen on Monday, March 2, as Sunday is a regular weekly holiday. Customers are advised to plan branch visits accordingly and complete urgent banking tasks in advance.

For uninterrupted transactions, digital banking platforms remain the best option during the weekend closure.

Also read: UP Holi Holiday 2026: 3-Day Break Announced, Feb 28 Declared Working Day