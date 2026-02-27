February 28 Stock Market Holiday Tomorrow due to Saturday!
Investors planning trades for February 28 should note that the Indian stock market will remain closed tomorrow. Since it falls on a Saturday — and specifically the fourth Saturday of the month — there will be no trading activity.
In India, stock exchanges remain shut every Saturday and Sunday, irrespective of whether it is the second or fourth Saturday. Therefore, equity, derivatives, currency, and commodity segments will not operate on February 28.
Why Is the Stock Market Closed on Saturdays?
The Indian stock market follows a five-day trading week. Both the
- National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the
- Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) functions from Monday to Friday, excluding declared public holidays.
Unlike banks, which close only on the second and fourth Saturdays, stock exchanges remain closed on all Saturdays and Sundays throughout the year.
What Will Remain Unavailable?
On February 28, the following segments will stay closed:
- Equity trading
- Equity derivatives (F&O)
- Currency derivatives
- Securities lending and borrowing
- Commodity derivatives (MCX also follows weekend closure)
There will be no pre-opening session or after-market trading either.
When Will Trading Resume?
Regular trading will resume on Monday, March 2, at the usual market opening time of 9:15 AM, unless there is a separately declared market holiday.
What Investors Can Do During the Closure
While live trading will not take place, investors can:
- Review their portfolios
- Plan upcoming trades
- Track global market movements
- Set alerts and prepare strategies for Monday
To sum up, February 28 is a stock market holiday as it falls on a Saturday. Investors should plan their transactions accordingly and wait for trading to resume on the next working day.