February 28 Stock Market Holiday Tomorrow due to Saturday!

Investors planning trades for February 28 should note that the Indian stock market will remain closed tomorrow. Since it falls on a Saturday — and specifically the fourth Saturday of the month — there will be no trading activity.

In India, stock exchanges remain shut every Saturday and Sunday, irrespective of whether it is the second or fourth Saturday. Therefore, equity, derivatives, currency, and commodity segments will not operate on February 28.

Why Is the Stock Market Closed on Saturdays?

The Indian stock market follows a five-day trading week. Both the

National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) functions from Monday to Friday, excluding declared public holidays.

Unlike banks, which close only on the second and fourth Saturdays, stock exchanges remain closed on all Saturdays and Sundays throughout the year.

What Will Remain Unavailable?

On February 28, the following segments will stay closed:

Equity trading

Equity derivatives (F&O)

Currency derivatives

Securities lending and borrowing

Commodity derivatives (MCX also follows weekend closure)

There will be no pre-opening session or after-market trading either.

When Will Trading Resume?

Regular trading will resume on Monday, March 2, at the usual market opening time of 9:15 AM, unless there is a separately declared market holiday.

What Investors Can Do During the Closure

While live trading will not take place, investors can:

Review their portfolios

Plan upcoming trades

Track global market movements

Set alerts and prepare strategies for Monday

To sum up, February 28 is a stock market holiday as it falls on a Saturday. Investors should plan their transactions accordingly and wait for trading to resume on the next working day.