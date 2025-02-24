February 25 Holiday or not?

As February comes to an end, many are wondering if February 25 will be a holiday or not. The answer to this question varies depending on the state and the type of institution.

School Holidays

While in some states, February 25 is a half-day holiday for schools, here are a few examples:

Hoshiarpur: Schools in Hoshiarpur shall enjoy a half-day holiday on February 25.

Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir schools are already on winter break, which will run until February 26.

Varanasi: Schools and colleges are closed till February 26 due to Mahakumbh Mela. So, February 25 school holiday till Class 8 in Varanasi.

College and Office Holidays

There are no holidays for colleges and offices on February 25, apart from a few private colleges that might announce a half-day holiday.

Upcoming Holidays

Maha Shivaratri will fall on February 26, and holidays have been announced on this day by some states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. Varanasi will also have Maha Kumbh Mela holidays up to February 26.

In summary, February 25 is not a significant holiday, but certain schools in Hoshiarpur Jammu and Kashmir might have a half-day holiday. It's always safe to inquire from your institution or office regarding their holiday status.

