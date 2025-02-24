February 25 - Half Day Holiday for Schools, Colleges in Hoshiarpur

The district administration of Hoshiarpur, Punjab, has announced a half-day holiday in the afternoon on February 25, 2025, to facilitate the smooth conduct of the Shivratri procession. This decision applies to all government and private schools, colleges, and educational institutions in the district.

According to the orders issued by District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal, the half-day holiday will commence in the afternoon, allowing students and staff to participate in the festivities.

However, it's essential to note that this holiday will not apply to schools and colleges where board, university, or college examinations are scheduled to take place on February 25. These institutions will continue to function as usual to ensure that the examinations are conducted without any disruptions.

The Shivratri procession is an integral part of the festival celebrations, and the district administration's decision to declare a half-day holiday is aimed at enabling the students and staff to participate in this significant event.

By declaring a half-day holiday, the district administration has demonstrated its commitment to promoting cultural and religious harmony, while also ensuring that the academic schedule is not disrupted.

