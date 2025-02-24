February 24 Schools Holiday in Telangana

To honour the saintly spiritual and social reformer, Santosh Sevalal Maharaj, the Telangana government announced a holiday in all government and private schools within the Adilabad district on 24th February. This move has been taken to celebrate the life and teachings of Santosh Sevalal Jayanti.

Sant Sevalal Maharaj, born in 1739 in Karnataka, is a greatly respected person, particularly among the Banjara and Lambadi communities. His philosophy of truth, simplicity, and social harmony has had a great influence on the lives of numerous people. Throughout his life, he struggled against social injustice and laboured to improve the status of marginalized groups. His activities were aimed at bringing education, self-sufficiency, and the elimination of superstitions.

The memory of Sant Sevalal Maharaj lives on, inspiring individuals throughout India, especially in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. His samadhi at Pohradevi, Maharashtra, is a prominent place of pilgrimage, drawing pilgrims from far and wide. Sant Sevalal Maharaj's teachings on equality and unity are still resonating with people, inspiring them towards a more harmonious and equitable society.

By announcing a holiday on February 24th, the Telangana government is making a befitting tribute to the life and legacy of Santosh Sevalal Maharaj. This action will allow students and teachers to join in the celebrations and pay their respects to this venerated spiritual leader.

