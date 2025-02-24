TG EAPCET 2025 Exam Notification Released: April 29 to May 5 Exams, Schedule, Key Details

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the notification for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET-2025). Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) will conduct the examination. This entrance test facilitates admissions for the 2025-26 academic year into undergraduate professional courses in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy at universities, private unaided institutions, and affiliated professional colleges across Telangana.

Key Dates and Application Process:

Eligible candidates can apply online from February 25 to April 4, 2025.

The exams are scheduled between April 29 and May 5, 2025.

Exam Details

Name: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test-2025 (TG EAPCET-2025)

Courses Offered:

Engineering & Related Fields: BE, BTech, BTech (Biotechnology), BTech (Dairy Technology), BTech (Agricultural Engineering), BTech (Food Technology), and BTech (Biomedical & Pharmaceutical Engineering).

Agriculture & Allied Fields: BSc (Hons.) Agriculture, BSc (Hons.) Horticulture, BSc (Forestry), BVSc & AH, BFSc.

Pharmacy & Nursing: BPharmacy, Pharm-D, and BSc (Nursing).

Eligibility:

Candidates must have passed Intermediate (10+2) with MPC/BiPC subjects.

Minimum qualifying marks: 40% for SC/ST candidates and 45% for others.

Exam Centers:

The exam will be conducted across 16 zones in Telangana.

In Andhra Pradesh, the test will be held in Vijayawada and Kurnool.

Registration Fees:

₹900 for General & OBC candidates (₹500 for SC/ST/PH candidates).

For both engineering and agriculture streams: ₹1,800 (₹1,000 for SC/ST/PH candidates).

Applications must be submitted online.

Important Dates

February 20: Notification release

February 25 - April 4: Application submission without a late fee

April 6 - 8: Application correction window

Late fee charges for applications:

₹250: Till April 9

₹500: Till April 14

₹2,500: Till April 18

₹5,000: Till April 24

April 19: Hall ticket download begins

Exam Dates:

Agriculture & Pharmacy: April 29-30

Engineering: May 2-5

Additional Guidelines

BSc Forestry aspirants must appear for the Agriculture & Pharmacy stream exam.

BPharmacy, Pharm-D, and BTech (Biomedical & Pharmaceutical Engineering) admissions will have 50% seats allocated to MPC and BiPC candidates each.

For Engineering and other courses, the minimum required marks in Intermediate are 40% (SC/ST) and 45% (others).

Age criteria:

Candidates must be at least 16 years old by December 31, 2025 to join engineering and pharmacy courses.

For BTech Dairy Technology, Agricultural Engineering, Food Technology, BSc Agriculture, Veterinary Science, and Horticulture, the minimum age requirement is 17 years, with a maximum age of 22 years (25 years for SC/ST candidates).

Candidates paying ₹2,500 or ₹5,000 as a late fee will be assigned Hyderabad Zone-4 as their exam center.

Exam centers in Andhra Pradesh will be limited to Vijayawada and Kurnool.

This notification marks the beginning of the admission process for thousands of aspiring students seeking entry into professional courses in Telangana. Candidates are advised to adhere to deadlines and ensure compliance with eligibility criteria.