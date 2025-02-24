Several politicians laud PM Modi's effort to combat India’s rising obesity crisis

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) In a bold move to combat India’s rising obesity crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appointed 10 prominent figures from various fields to lead a nationwide campaign against weight issues, following his call for action in the monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat.' The move has received widespread acclaim from politicians across the spectrum.

Addressing the media, BJP MP Anurag Thakur expressed strong support for the initiative, emphasising the significance of personal responsibility in combating obesity.

“At the right time, Prime Minister Modi raises such important societal issues. By appointing new people from the community as brand ambassadors, he has expressed his concern over the growing obesity rates. It's not just about diet and exercise; it's about fostering a healthier lifestyle to reduce the strain on our health system,” said Thakur.

He stressed the direct link between reducing obesity and boosting productivity, not only for individuals but also for the nation.

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande, reflecting on a recent interaction with PM Modi, highlighted his focus on personal health.

“A strong country is one that focusses on the health of its people. Modi ji's efforts to promote regular checkups, exercise, and yoga show his commitment to a healthy India. Obesity, much like any other disease, should be fought with the same seriousness,” she remarked, lauding the inclusion of multiple influential figures in the initiative.

Mahesh Tapse, NCP’s chief spokesperson, also pointed out India’s alarming rise in obesity rates.

“India has surpassed the US as the obesity capital of the world due to changing lifestyles. PM Modi’s campaign is a step in the right direction, especially since he has involved Opposition leaders as well. A fit population is essential for a productive nation,” Tapse stated, adding that the Prime Minister should also consider addressing the overall fitness of the nation.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, responded to the PM’s call with enthusiasm, expressing his readiness to support the initiative.

Omar Abdullah even nominated 10 more influential figures to carry the message forward.

The campaign, which was initially launched with PM Modi’s call to reduce oil consumption by 10 per cent, has now become a community-wide effort, with leaders from all walks of life taking up the cause.

CM Omar Abdullah further nominated 10 names in which there is a rhythmic gymnast Palak Kour Bijral.

Palak Kour Bijral expressed her excitement over being tagged by CM Omar Abdullah in PM Modi’s obesity awareness campaign.

"It’s an honour for me that the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah sir, has included me among the ten people he has nominated as part of PM Modi’s obesity awareness campaign. This is a huge opportunity to raise awareness about how we can tackle obesity and live healthier lives," she said.

Palak plans to take the initiative forward by nominating ten more individuals to spread the message further.

"The key to fighting obesity is awareness—understanding how to combat it, how to live a healthier life, and what the road map looks like," she added.

For Palak, the first step in this journey is physical activity.

"Obesity occurs when we overeat, and the best way to handle it is through fitness. I urge everyone to engage in some form of physical activity—start with walking if you haven’t been active, or challenge yourself to go to the gym. Activities like gymnastics, which I practice, are fantastic for overall body development," she added.

Palak also emphasised the importance of nutrition.

"Eat clean food, avoid junk and fried foods. These are the two key aspects—physical activity and healthy eating—that can help you fight obesity," she said.

Reflecting on her own journey, Palak shared how she went from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi and received recognition from the President of India.

"I am extremely grateful for the support I’ve received from Omar Abdullah and for the opportunity to be part of this campaign. Now, I want to take this forward by raising awareness through social media and by inspiring the children I coach in my academy," she added.

Palak is committed to using her platform to spread the message about combating obesity, sharing tips on fitness and nutrition, and empowering others to live healthier, happier lives.

