JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 Application Deadline - February 25; Correction Date and Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the registration for JEE Mains Session 2 will end tomorrow, February 25th. The NTA has made it clear that the registration deadline will not be extended and candidates can correct their application forms from 27th February. The correction to applications ends on the 28th of this month.

The JEE Mains registration process has begun on 31st January. The exams are scheduled from April 1st to April 8th and will be conducted in 2 shifts.

How to apply for JEE Mains Session 2:

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in

Click on Registration for JEE Main (Session 2) on the home page

Click on the login link

Enter your application number and password and submit

Fill in the required details

Pay application fee

Download the acknowledgment slip and save it for future reference.

Documents required for JEE Mains Registration:

Scanned copy of photo and signature

Class 10 and 12 mark sheet

Credit/Debit card or Internet banking details for the application fee

Valid mobile number and email ID

EWS/OBC Category certificate

JEE Mains 2025 Cut-off:

The JEE Mains 2025 Cut-off will be announced after the session 2 exam is done. For the General category, the expected JEE Mains 2025 cut-off this year will be between 92-95 percentile.

JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 Correction: Which fields can be edited?

Once the registration closes tomorrow, candidates can correct their application and categories like Candidate Name, Father's Name, Mother's Name, PAN Card number, Examination City, Examination City Selection, Medium of the examination, Date of Birth, Gender, Category, Sub-category, and Signature.