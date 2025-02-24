Preity Zinta takes a holy dip in the Maha Kumbh

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Bollywood actress Preity Zinta joined the billions of devotees who took a holy dip in the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

The 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actress dropped a picture of herself from the Maha Kumbh with a garland around her neck and tika on her forehead.

"All roads lead to the Maha Kumbh...Satyam Shivam Sundaram", Preity Zinta wrote in the caption.

Along with Preity Zinta, Katrina Kaif also visited the Maha Kumbh with her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal. The diva decided to wear a powder pink ethnic wear. She was seen having a conversation with Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati during the visit.

Parmarth Niketan, a spiritual ashram under the leadership of Pujya Swami Chidanand shared a tweet on X that read, “Katrina Kaif at Mahakumbh…. Katrina Kaif visits Parmarth Niketan in Prayagraj, meeting @PujyaSwamiji & @SadhviBhagawati Ji. Her presence at #mahakumbhmela blends spirituality with entertainment, inspiring youth to reconnect with their roots. #Mahakumbh #KatrinaKaif.”

Numerous other big wigs from Bollywood such as Akshay Kumar, Sonali Bendre, Vidyut Jammwal, Boney Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nimrat Kaur, and Chandan Roy Sanya took a dip in the holy waters of Maha Kumbh.

On another note, Preity Zinta recently fired back at the trolls questioning her opinion and choices with Shah Rukh Khan's iconic dialogue from their film “Veer Zara.”

Addressing the trolls questioning her decision to marry Gene Goodenough, Preity Zinta posted an iconic SRK dialogue on social media, “Kabhi bhi ek dost ki zarurat pade to yaad rakhiyega, ki sarhad paar ek aisa shakhs hai jo aap ke liye apni jaan bhi de dega" (“Whenever you need a friend, remember that there is someone across the border who would give their life for you.")

Work-wise, Preity Zinta is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Rajkumar Santoshi's “Lahore 1947.” Touted to be a period drama, the project will feature Sunny Deol as the lead.

