Education is the biggest investment in life: PM Modi

Bhopal, Feb 24 (IANS) Addressing the inaugural session of the Madhya Pradesh Global Investment Summit (GIS) in Bhopal on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that ‘education is the biggest investment in life’.

Prime Minister said he came 15 minutes late to inaugurate the summit due to the Madhya Pradesh board exams scheduled for class 10th and 12th on Monday.

“I came to know that there are exams for students of class 10th and 12th and the timing (exams) was clashing with my schedule to leave for the GIS venue from Raj Bhavan. I did not want students to get stuck in the traffic and that is why I decided to change the timing to leave for the venue. Education should not be obstructed in any manner as it is the biggest investment in life,” the Prime Minister said.

When PM Modi informed the packed gathering about the change in the timing and also apologised for reaching late at the GIS venue, the gesture won the hearts of not just those who were present there but millions of people who watched him live.

PM Modi was scheduled to start from Raj Bhavan at 9.45 am and head for GIS-2025 at the Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya here, but he left at 10 am, an official said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded PM Modi’s concern for students.

“He is always sensitive towards students and their bright future, and also boosts their morale by organising various programmes from time to time,” the Chief Minister said.

PM Modi also launched the new investment policy framed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government in view to attract investors by offering incentives and with the concept of 'ease of doing business'.

The PM unveiled more than 18 new policies of the state, including those connected to industries, food, export, MSME, start-ups, GCC, semiconductor, drone, tourism and film production.

Addressing the inaugural session of the summit, Prime Minister Modi said Madhya Pradesh has become a future-ready state with better investment opportunities in different sectors.

He encouraged industrialists to invest their money to set up more industrial units in the state, assuring that Madhya Pradesh would give good returns.

