Steps to get Andhra Pradesh back on track yielding results: Governor

Amaravati, Feb 24 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government has taken significant strides in getting the state back on track from the previous misrule and misgovernance and these steps are already showing results, Governor, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer (retd) said on Monday.

In his address to the joint session of both houses of the state legislature on the first day of the Budget session, the Governor highlighted the initiatives taken by the TDP-led coalition government during the last eight months.

The Governor said the state was attracting global giants like Google, ArcelorMittal Steel Company, Tata Power, Greenko Group, BPCL, TCS, and others with massive investments. To date, investors have pledged investments of Rs. 6.5 lakh crore, with an employment potential of over 4 lakh jobs.

"As per the First advance estimates for 2024-25, Andhra Pradesh’s economy has expanded to Rs 16 lakh crore, up from Rs 14.22 lakh crore last year - an impressive nominal growth rate of 12.94 per cent. Our per capita income has also increased to Rs. 2.68 lakh, up from Rs. 2.37 lakh in the previous year. This progress is powered by strong performances across all key sectors - agriculture and allied activities have grown at 15.86 per cent, industries at 6.71 per cent, and services at 11.70 per cent," he said.

The Governor revealed that the government revived 74 out of 93 Centrally sponsored schemes which were stopped by the previous regime, by clearing liabilities of Rs. 9,371 crores. This has triggered further releases from the Centre for current and future years.

As promised by the NDA in the Assembly elections, the capital Amaravati and Polavaram irrigation projects have been brought back on track. "The revival of the steel plant and the formation of the Railway zone are a testament to our commitment to the people of Andhra Pradesh. We have laid a strong foundation by launching 22 new policies that will drive sustained growth and prosperity," he said.

Justice Abdul Nazeer (retd) said the government has taken decisive steps to fulfil commitments and bring tangible improvements in people’s lives which include: abolishing the Land Titling Act, enhancing social security pensions to Rs 4,000, announcing a Mega DSC for the recruitment of 16,347 teachers, strengthening the education sector, conducting a Skill Census to assess and enhance employment opportunities, reviving 204 Anna Canteens, improving rural infrastructure, mission for pothole-free roads and implementing a Free Sand Policy.

He asserted that the government is committed to strike a balance between development and welfare. Together, welfare and development create a virtuous cycle, where progress is inclusive, sustainable, and transformative.

He told the state legislature that Andhra Pradesh is working to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to shape the future of governance, industry, and economic growth.

The government has envisioned 10 guiding principles that define the vision for a prosperous future of Swarna Andhra @2047. “By focusing on a 15 per cent plus growth rate, the state is leveraging its unique inner strengths to become a Rs 308 lakh crore economy with a per capita income of Rs 58 lakh to become 'Wealthy, Healthy and Happy', sustainable and most livable society, by the year 2047, marking 100 years of Independent India."

He noted that Andhra Pradesh’s vast coastline, abundant natural resources, and skilled workforce position it uniquely for growth in sectors like renewable energy, green hydrogen, semiconductor manufacturing, and high-value exports. The state must continue fostering innovation, investing in infrastructure, and creating a business-friendly environment that attracts both domestic and global investors.

He also emphasised the need to ensure that growth is sustainable and inclusive. Andhra Pradesh’s development cannot come at the cost of its environment or at the risk of widening social disparities, he added.

