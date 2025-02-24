Surfing Federation of India unveils a robust 2025 national calendar

Chennai, Feb 24 (IANS) Following a historic year that saw Indian surfers clinch the first set of quotas for the upcoming 2026 Asian Games in Japan, the Surfing Federation of India (SFI) is doubling down on efforts to provide maximum ocean time for the country’s top surfers. With exposure trips in the pipeline, the governing body has also announced an extensive national event calendar to ensure optimal preparation ahead of the sport’s debut at the prestigious continental games.

The SFI has officially released the 2025 National Surfing and Stand-Up Paddle (SUP) Event Calendar, marking another milestone in the sport’s rapid growth in India. After a breakthrough 2024, which saw India achieve significant milestones on both national and international fronts, the upcoming season is set to strengthen the country’s position in global surfing.

The 2025 calendar features nine national-level competitions across Surfing and SUP, strategically held across key coastal regions to enhance competitive exposure and training for India’s surfers.

The 2025 surfing season kicks off in February with the Varkala Surfing Championship in Kerala, followed by the marquee Indian Open of Surfing in May. August will feature multiple stops for the East Coast Pro Tour, spanning Pondicherry, Mahabalipuram, and Covelong.

The Stand-Up Paddle (SUP) competitions will commence in June with the Alambara SUP Challenge and Palkbay SUP Challenge in Tamil Nadu, leading into the Karnataka Paddle Festival in November and the Kerala SUP Challenge in December.

The 2024 was a landmark year for Indian surfing, with the national team achieving a fifth ranking in Asia and making a strong impression at international competitions. A standout moment came at the Asian Surfing Championship in the Maldives, where the Indian Surf Team secured two slots for the 2026 Asian Games and claimed a silver medal in the team event.

Reflecting on these achievements, Arun Vasu, president of the Surfing Federation of India, stated, “2024 has been a transformative year for us. Our athletes, supported by the wider surfing community, state associations, and key partners, have demonstrated incredible dedication. As we move into 2025, our focus remains on fostering talent and creating more opportunities for our surfers. The upcoming national events are crucial to sustaining our momentum and elevating India’s presence in the global surfing community. I extend my gratitude to the Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka governments for their invaluable support in our journey."

India’s rapid ascent in the global surfing landscape is supported by its membership in the International Surfing Association (ISA). Fernando Aguerre, ISA president, remarked, “Surfing is one of the fastest-growing sports worldwide, so we are happy to see India taking positive steps to develop its immense potential. The ISA is committed to supporting all its member federations in the development of the sport and our mission of creating a better world through surfing.”

The Indian Under-21 squad also impressed at the Indian Ocean Challenge in Reunion Islands, securing silver and bronze medals. Additionally, India hosted its first-ever International Stand-Up Paddle Championship and forged a strategic partnership with the Surfing Federation of France to support the sport’s development.

Atsushi Sakai, president of the Asian Surfing Federation (ASF), emphasised India’s growing prominence in the Asian surfing circuit, stating, “India’s debut at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan marks the beginning of an exciting era for the sport in the region. With a strong adventure sports culture, a vast coastal infrastructure, and increasing connectivity, India has the potential to become a major surfing hub. The opportunities are limitless.”

With continued support from government bodies, international federations, and grassroots organizations, the Surfing Federation of India remains dedicated to the sustainable growth of the sport. The 2025 season is set to be another landmark year, shaping the future of Indian surfing and inspiring a new generation of athletes.

2025 National event calendar

Surf Events 2025:

April: Varkala Surfing Championship, Kerala

May: Indian Open of Surfing, Karnataka

August: East Coast Pro Tour, Pondicherry

August: East Coast Pro Tour, Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu

August: East Coast Pro Tour, Covelong, Tamil Nadu

Stand-Up Paddle (SUP) Events 2025:

June: Alambara SUP Challenge, Tamil Nadu

June: Palkbay SUP Challenge, Tamil Nadu

November: Karnataka Paddle Festival, Karnataka

December: Kerala SUP Challenge, Kerala

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.