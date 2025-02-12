February 13 Schools holiday or not?

With Valentine's Day celebrations winding down, many are wondering if February 13 is a holiday. The answer, however, is not a simple yes or no. It depends on the state, school, or institution you are referring to.

In India, February 13 is celebrated as a holiday in some states to commemorate the birthday of the great Indian poet & politician Sarojini Naidu. Telangana, for example, has declared February 13 as a paid holiday on account of the birthday of Sarojini Naidu. Governmental offices, schools, and colleges will remain shut in the state on that day.

In West Bengal, February 13 is observed as the birthday of Sarojini Naidu; however, it is not a public holiday. Some educational institutions in that state, nonetheless, may announce a holiday for that day. Such institutions might offer a no-work-in-a-holiday discount for their students and staff, whereas in other organizations, the employees will have to report for work, as usual.

The city of Varanasi is celebrating several holidays due to the Maha Kumbh Mela, which is a major Hindu festival, such that February 13 has also been declared a holiday. The festive environment will be around during this Mela and all the devotees and tourists want to visit to experience it; therefore, many shops, restaurants, and attractions are expected to remain closed for the day.

In addition, other states may officially declare February 13 a holiday in some of their schools and other institutions for various reasons. For example, schools may declare a holiday on February 13 to recuperate from the Valentine's Day festivities or provide a mid-term break. They will be off from school, so their leisure should be confirmed by querying the school's administration for a holiday program.

In addition, Jammu & Kashmir is one of the states where winter vacations are going on until February 28, 2025. Schools in the state will remain closed for an extended winter break during this time.

