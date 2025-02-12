Hyderabad’s Numaish Exhibition Extended till February 17

The annual Numaish exhibition in Hyderabad, which was initially scheduled to conclude on February 15, has been extended until February 17. This decision comes after traders and stall owners requested an extension or a discount on rent due to the delayed start of the exhibition and lower footfall this year.

The exhibition began on January 3 instead of January 1 due to the announcement of seven days of national mourning following the death of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Traders were, therefore, disappointed since they felt that they could have made more revenue had they been granted more time.

The secretary of the exhibition society, B. Surender Reddy, says that the extension was in response to the demands of traders. He added that despite the difficulties faced, the exhibition still attracted a huge number of people, with about 16 lakh footfalls so far. The highest number of footfalls registered this year was 84,000.

While the fall in the number of visitors suggests that e-commerce has begun to influence traditional exhibitions like Numaish, Reddy said he did not believe that e-commerce, had quite any effect on the exhibition. The data, however, seems to provide conclusive proof that online shopping has been affecting the turnout.

The exhibition, continuing till February 17, gives traders and visitors more time to explore the varied stalls and offerings. As the exhibition concludes, one cannot but wonder about how the organizers will adapt themselves to the changing retail environment and continue to ensure the progress of Numaish in the coming years.

