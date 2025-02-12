Ravidas' teachings will continue to inspire generations: CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Feb 12 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid glowing tribute to Guru Ravidas on his 648th birth anniversary at an event held at Hindi Bhavan, here on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Bhopal (Dakshin-Paschim) MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani, the Chief Minister lit a lamp and offered floral tributes at the statue of the revered 15th-century poet-saint. He also extended his best wishes for the well-being of the state's citizens.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav highlighted Guru Ravidas' lifelong dedication to humanity and his efforts to eradicate social evils. “Sant Ravidas' teachings on equality and virtuous living will continue to inspire future generations. We must follow his path of humanity and brotherhood to build a harmonious and strong society,” he said.

The Chief Minister further emphasized that Guru Ravidas was a revered saint who preached love, equality, and harmony. “He spent his life fighting caste discrimination, advocating social reform, and uplifting society. His teachings remain relevant today, inspiring us to lead a life of compassion, unity, and justice,” Yadav added.

Sant Ravidas Jayanti is being celebrated across Madhya Pradesh, with both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress organising events, including at their party headquarters.

Former Chief Minister and Congress veteran Kamal Nath also extended his greetings, stating, “Sant Ravidas believed that true religion lies in harmony and brotherhood, leaving no place for inequality and untouchability in social consciousness.”

Marking the occasion, the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has declared a public holiday, along with several other states.

Notably, a grand temple dedicated to Sant Ravidas is under construction in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the project in August 2023.

The temple, being built at a cost of Rs 100 crore, will also feature a museum dedicated to the saint's life and teachings.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.