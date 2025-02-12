Japanese fan calls on Telugu actor Vishwak Sen

Chennai, Feb 12 (IANS) Actor Vishwak Sen, who is busy gearing up for the release of his film Laila, on Wednesday had a pleasant surprise as a Japanese fan called on him with goodies and best wishes.

A video clip of the fan and her friend visiting the star has now started doing the rounds on social media.

In the video clip, the woman and her male friend are seen arriving at Vishwak Sen’s residence. Receiving them warmly, Vishwak Sen welcomes them to his home. The fan then is seen presenting a bag of gifts and a translator tells Vishwak that she has flown to India just to meet him.

Vishwak is seen telling the translator that the fan had come once earlier as well and at that point, she had come with friends to meet him.

The actor then feeds a piece of cake to her and promises to read the letters that she has written and presented to him. “I will put the translator,” he is heard saying.

Earlier today, the actor offered prayers at the Sri Subramanyeswara Swamy Temple in Mopidevi.

Soon after, he wrote on his X timeline, “Took blessings from Sri Subramanyeswara swamy temple ,Mopidevi. Filled with positive energy. Spread love, not war #Laila #LailaFromFeb14”

On Tuesday, Vishwak Sen had put out an explanatory post, soon after a controversy erupted over some remarks made by actor Prudhvi Raj during a pre-release event of the film some days ago. A section of those on social media called for the boycott of Laila after some of Prudhvi’s statements were viewed as the actor taking a dig at the YSR Congress Party.

Seeking to put an end to the controversy, Vishwak Sen put out a post on X. Posting two posters of his film, he wrote, “Na cinemaki samandhinchina prathi poster na cinema ki samandhinchindhi matrame(Every poster of my film is related to only my film). This was #sonumodel first look poster released month ago . And the present red suit photo is also from past. Spread love. Maintain peace. I can’t keep thinking twice before every poster or post I put about my film. He is #sonumodel meet him in theatres on Feb 14. Using foul language on social media will take none of us nowhere. Prathisari thagganu, ninna manaspoorthiga. I felt bad for people who got hurt and apologised. Stop overthinking and start maintaining peace . #laila #boycotttheboycottlaila . Malli Chepthunna - Nenu natudni matrame , nannu na cinemani rajakeeyalloki laagakandi. (I am repeating it again. I am just an actor. Don’t drag me or my film into politics) #vishwaksen”

