Extended Holidays for Pune Schools in March and April

The city of Pune is gearing up for a festive season, with a string of holidays lined up in March and April. Students in Pune can look forward to an extended break, with multiple holidays offering ample opportunities for travel, relaxation, and quality time with family.

March Holidays

The month of March has several public holidays in store, beginning with Holi on March 13, and then Dhuli Vandana on March 14. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti will fall on March 17, according to the Marathi calendar. Towards the later part of the month, the students will get back-to-back holidays for Gudi Padwa on March 30 and Ramadan Eid on March 31.

Additional Saturday Holidays

Most schools in Pune observe Saturday holidays, which will contribute to the long weekends. This will provide students and parents with even more chances to organize family outings and vacations.

April Holidays

The holiday run will continue in April with Ram Navami on April 6, Mahavir Jayanti on April 10, and Good Friday on April 18. In addition to the weekly Sunday breaks, these holidays will give students a much-needed break before the beginning of the new academic session.

Plan Your Family Vacations

Parents should make sure to schedule their family holidays well in advance, considering the several holidays in March and April. With so many holidays scheduled, students in Pune can expect a well-deserved holiday and some quality time with their families.

