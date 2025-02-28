Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Apartment Rented for Rs 2.60 Lakh Per Month

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has rented out his apartment in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for Rs 2.60 lakh per month, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The lease transaction was registered in January 2025.

The apartment, located in Lodha Marquise – The Park, is part of a ready-to-move residential project developed by Macrotech Developers Limited (Lodha Group) and covers an area of 1,298 square feet. The property includes two car parking spaces. The transaction involved a stamp duty of Rs 16,300 and registration charges of Rs 1,000.

Rohit Sharma and his father, Gurunath Sharma, initially purchased this apartment in March 2013 for Rs 5.46 crore. The property is now rented for Rs 2.6 lakh per month, giving it a rental yield of about 6%. Additionally, Sharma and his father own another apartment in the same building, which was bought for Rs 5.70 crore in 2013. This apartment was also rented out in October 2024 for Rs 2.65 lakh per month.

The Lodha Marquise – The Park is located in Lower Parel, one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential and commercial areas. The neighborhood offers luxury living spaces with excellent connectivity to business hubs like Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Nariman Point, making it a prime location for both professionals and families.

Rohit Sharma, known as the "Hitman" of Indian cricket, is famous for his record-breaking performances, including the highest individual score in an ODI (264) and three double centuries in the format. As captain of Mumbai Indians, he led the team to multiple IPL titles and played significant roles in India's 2013 ICC Champions Trophy and 2018 Asia Cup victories.