Ramzan 2025: Moon Sighting Committee to Confirm the Start of Holy Month Today

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon Sighting Committee, is all set to convene its monthly meeting on February 28th at 06:00 pm to determine the start date of Ramzan in India.

The meeting is led by Hazrat Maulana Syed Hassan Ibrahim Hussaini Qadri Sajjad Pasha, Secretary of Sadar Majlis Ulema Deccan.

Ruet-e-Halal committee members are hereby informed to actively participate in this gathering. Also, individuals who sighted the moon are requested to promptly inform the committee. Phone numbers for people to reach out to the committee are also given: 040-24603597, 9000003198, 9000033704, 9849879426, or 9866112393.

Adequate arrangements have been made by the Ruet-e-Hilal committee to ensure proper sighting of the crescent moon to provide accurate information over the commencement of Ramzan in India.

An official announcement will be made after verifying reports as per Shariah guidelines.

Ramzan in India

The date for the beginning of the Ramzan will be decided based on the moon sighting. If the moon is sighted today, then the holy month starts tomorrow; otherwise, it will start on Sunday.

All the restaurants in Hyderabad have begun to introduce special menus for 'Sehri', and Haleem. Fasting during the holy month is one of the five pillars of Islam.