Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Will Schools in India Be Closed on March 20 or March 21?

As the holy month of Ramadan is coming to an end, students and parents across India are waiting to know whether schools will remain closed on March 20 or March 21 for Eid-ul-Fitr 2026.

According to the report, the final holiday date depends on the sighting of the crescent moon, which officially marks the end of Ramadan.

Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to fall either on March 20 or March 21, 2026, and schools are preparing for both possibilities. Many educational institutions are indicating March 21 as the most likely holiday, but they are waiting for the official moon-sighting confirmation before announcing it.

The article also explains that Eid does not follow the regular calendar. Instead, it is based on the Islamic lunar calendar, where the date changes every year depending on the visibility of the moon. Because of this, schools usually release a final circular only a few days before the festival.

In the days leading up to Eid, attendance in many schools may drop as students prepare for the celebrations. Once the moon is sighted, the official holiday date will be confirmed across schools and colleges in different states.

Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most important festivals for Muslims and is celebrated with special prayers, family gatherings, and traditional food after a month of fasting.