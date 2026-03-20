Bank Holidays for Ramadan 2026: State-wise List for March 20 & 21

Confusion has been circulating among bank customers regarding the bank holidays for Ramzan 2026, especially because the exact date of Eid depends on the traditional moon sighting on Chand Raat. Since the festival is not fixed on the calendar, many people are unsure about when banks will remain closed. However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already released an official holiday schedule, clarifying the dates and states where banking services will be affected.

Bank Holiday on March 20, 2026

As per RBI guidelines, banks will remain closed on March 20, 2026, in select regions including Srinagar and Andhra Pradesh. The closure is on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan) and Jumat-ul-Vida, which marks the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan. Customers in these areas are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly.

Bank Holiday on March 21, 2026

On March 21, 2026, a wider number of states will observe a bank holiday for Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr). Banking services will remain unavailable in states such as Assam, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and several others including union territories like Chandigarh. The holiday is observed for festivals such as Id-Ul-Fitr (Shawal-1), Khutub-E-Ramzan, and Sarhul in different regions.

Important Bank Holidays in March 2026

March 2026 is filled with multiple regional and national bank holidays, depending on the state. Some of the key occasions include:

Holika Dahan

Holi (Second Day), Dhulandi, Dhuleti

Dol Jatra

Attukal Pongala

Chapchar Kut

Yaosang (Second Day)

Shab-I-Qadr

Ugadi / Telugu New Year

Gudhi Padwa

Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)

Navratri (1st Day)

Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan)

Jumat-ul-Vida

Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr)

Ram Navami

Mahavir Jayanti

Since bank holidays vary across states, it is always recommended to check the official holiday list before visiting your branch. While physical branches may remain closed on these days, digital banking services such as mobile apps, ATMs, and internet banking will continue to function normally.