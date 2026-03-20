Is Today a Stock Market Holiday? NSE & BSE March 20 Eid Update

Uncertainty has been growing among investors about whether Indian stock exchanges will observe a holiday on March 20, 2026, due to Eid al-Fitr. Since the festival depends on moon sighting, many assumed markets might remain closed. However, official exchange calendars have cleared the confusion.

Stock Market Status on March 20, 2026

According to the holiday schedules published by the National Stock Exchange of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange, March 20, 2026 is not a stock market holiday. This means trading will continue as usual across all segments, including equities, derivatives, and currency markets.

Investors can expect normal operations without any interruptions. Settlement cycles, clearing processes, and all trading-related activities will proceed as per the standard schedule.

MCX Trading on March 20

The Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will also remain open on March 20, 2026. There is no official holiday declared for Eid al-Fitr on this date, so commodity trading—including bullion and energy contracts—will take place during both morning and evening sessions as usual.

Stock Market Holidays in 2026

Although March 20 is a working day, there are several confirmed stock market holidays in 2026. Key market closures include:

January 15 for Municipal Corporation Elections in Maharashtra

January 26 for Republic Day

March 3 for Holi

March 26 for Ram Navami

March 31 for Mahavir Jayanti

April 3 for Good Friday

April 14 for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

May 1 for Maharashtra Day

May 28 for Bakri Id

June 26 for Muharram

September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti

October 20 for Dussehra

November 10 for Diwali Balipratipada

November 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25 for Christmas

These dates are officially designated as market holidays, during which trading remains बंद across exchanges.

Regular Stock Market Timings

On non-holiday weekdays (Monday to Friday), both NSE and BSE follow a fixed trading schedule:

Pre-open session runs from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Normal equity trading takes place from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Equity derivatives (F&O) also operate between 9:15 AM and 3:30 PM

Currency derivatives trading continues from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Final Takeaway

Despite confusion surrounding Eid al-Fitr, March 20, 2026 is not a stock market holiday in India. Investors can trade normally without worrying about closures. It is always advisable to refer to official exchange calendars to avoid misinformation regarding market holidays.

Also read: Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Will Schools in India Be Closed on March 20 or March 21?