Ustaad Bhagat Singh Day 1 Box Office Collections

The film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, opened to a disappointing response at the box office on its first day. Despite being directed by Harish Shankar and carrying high expectations, the film failed to generate the expected excitement among audiences.

On Day 1, theatres witnessed thin attendance, particularly across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Unlike the usual fanfare associated with a Pawan Kalyan release, there was a noticeable lack of enthusiasm, with several shows running half-empty.

Early reports indicate that the film struggled to post respectable numbers both domestically and overseas. Negative word-of-mouth, especially around the weak storyline and underwhelming execution, dented its prospects right from the opening day. Even Pawan Kalyan’s performance and action sequences failed to create any significant impact, further affecting the film’s collections.