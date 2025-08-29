Delhi University Admission 2025: Over 67,000 Seats Filled

The University of Delhi declared the results of CSAS UG 2025 spot round admissions and gave admissions to 7,908 students against almost 30,000 applications. The recent round of admissions has been a chance for those students who failed to get a seat in earlier rounds or wanted a better course or college.

Spot Round Admissions

Officially, 29,819 students applied in the spot round, and 7,908 were given seats. Overall admissions now stand at 67,582, comprising those admitted under the general merit scheme as well as those admitted under reserved categories like Extracurricular Activities (ECA), Sports, and Children of War Widows (CW).

High Demand for Undergraduate Seats

The figures underscore the fierce competition for UG seats in Delhi University, where demand is far higher than availability. The university has had more than 1 lakh applications for very limited seats, making it one of the most competitive settings in higher education.

Supernumerary Seats

For encouraging diversity and representation, Delhi University has reserved 6,079 supernumerary seats in categories like CW, ECA, and Sports. This enables students who could not have been on the common merit list to gain admission to particular courses.

Narrowing Window for Admission

With the spot round concluded, the admissions process is now in the last stages. Those who have not got a seat are counting on the handful of remaining chances. Though officials have hinted that more lists and cut-off changes will be issued, the window for new admissions is fast closing.

Next Steps

Delhi University has directed candidates to frequently visit the admission portal to stay updated with notifications and developments. With the admissions process close to a wrap, students are waiting impatiently for a decision, with some keeping their hopes up about getting a seat in one of the university's prestigious courses.

