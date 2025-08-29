School Holidays in September 2025: Onam, Navratri, Dussehra, Milad-un-Nabi

The festive season in India begins in September, and schools across several states are set to observe multiple holidays during the month. However, the exact number of holidays will vary depending on the state and the school board.

Three-Day Break in September

In some states, students can expect a long weekend or three consecutive holidays during the first week of September.

Key School Holidays in September 2025:

Onam Festival (September 4 & 5 – Thursday & Friday): Onam, Kerala’s famous harvest festival, will bring holidays in Kerala and possibly a few other states.

Milad-un-Nabi (September 5 – Friday): Celebrated as the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, this day will be a holiday in Tamil Nadu and many other states.

Navaratri Begins (September 22 – Monday): The start of Navaratri will be observed with holidays in some states where Durga worship is an important tradition.

Durga Puja (September 29 & 30 – Monday & Tuesday): The grand celebrations of Durga Puja, especially Maha Saptami (29th) and Maha Ashtami (30th), will lead to school holidays in states like West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tripura, and Assam.

It is important to note that school holidays are not uniform across India. They depend on local traditions, state education boards, and individual school policies.

Parents and students are advised to check the official holiday calendar of their respective schools to avoid confusion.