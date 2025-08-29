CBSE Sets Strict Deadline for Class 10, 12 Direct Admissions and Subject Changes

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a fresh directive to all affiliated schools, making it mandatory to follow strict timelines for direct admissions and subject change requests in Classes 10 and 12 for the academic session 2025-26.

Direct Admission Deadline: August 31, 2025

The last date for direct admissions in Classes 10 and 12 has been fixed as August 31, 2025.

Schools must compile all such cases in tabular format with supporting documents and forward them to their respective regional offices by September 2, 2025.

Regional offices will complete the approval process by September 15, 2025.

After August 31, direct admission will only be permitted in cases involving the transfer of government employees, and such requests must reach the regional office within two days of admission.

Subject Change Deadline: August 31, 2025

Requests for change of subjects in Classes 10 and 12 must also be submitted by August 31, 2025.

Schools must send the compiled lists with required documents to the regional offices by September 2, 2025, with approvals finalized by September 15, 2025.

New Regional and Sub-Regional Offices

From September 1, 2025, CBSE will operationalize four new regional offices. Until then, all cases will be handled by the existing parent regional offices.

In addition, three sub-regional offices have been set up under the Guwahati Regional Office at Agartala, Itanagar, and Gangtok. All cases from these sub-regions will continue to be routed through Guwahati.

Strict Instructions to Schools

The CBSE has made it clear that no direct admission or subject change requests will be accepted after August 31, 2025. The board stressed that adherence to the deadlines is crucial for smooth exam preparation for the nearly 35 lakh students appearing every year across India and abroad.

With this move, CBSE aims to cut down on last-minute administrative delays and ensure uniformity in handling admissions and subject changes across all affiliated schools.