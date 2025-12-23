Delhi School Holidays 2025–26 Announced: Winter Break, Christmas and Exam Schedule

Schools in Delhi have begun outlining their academic plans and holiday schedules for the 2025–26 academic year, based on guidelines issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE). While the framework provides a standard timeline, parents and students are advised to rely on official school communications, as schedules may change due to administrative decisions or fluctuations in air quality.

The DoE has reiterated that although efforts are made to ensure accuracy, individual schools retain the flexibility to adjust dates depending on local conditions, particularly during periods of severe air pollution.

Exams and AQI-Driven Learning Adjustments

For senior students, the latter half of December will be academically intensive:

Classes 10 and 12 will appear for pre-board examinations between December 15 and December 31, 2025

Regular attendance is expected for board-bound students during this period

Academic focus will remain high despite holiday-related interruptions

For younger students, pollution concerns may continue to influence learning formats:

Classes up to 5 may follow hybrid or online learning models if air quality deteriorates

Outdoor activities and assemblies could be restricted during high AQI days

Schools may switch to remote instruction at short notice if pollution levels spike

Winter Vacation and Christmas Holidays

Delhi-NCR schools—government, aided, and recognised private institutions—will observe a mid-year winter break in January:

Winter Vacation: January 1 to January 15, 2026

Schools will resume classes after the break, subject to weather and AQI conditions

December holidays linked to Christmas will also affect school operations:

December 24, 2025 (Christmas Eve): Restricted holiday; some schools may close early

December 25, 2025 (Christmas Day): Full gazetted holiday; all schools closed

Individual schools may issue separate circulars for early dismissals or timetable adjustments during this period.

Statutory Working Days and Compliance

Under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009:

Schools must complete a minimum of 220 instructional days for upper primary classes

200 instructional days are mandatory for primary levels

Institutions are required to maintain detailed records of holidays, closures, and teaching days to meet regulatory norms

Communication and Parent Advisory

The Directorate of Education continues to release circulars with updates to the academic calendar. Schools are responsible for passing on this information to parents through official channels. Families are encouraged to regularly check school notices and government portals, as schedules may be revised due to environmental or administrative factors.

As winter approaches, schools aim to balance academic continuity with student well-being, particularly for board exam candidates facing heightened academic pressure.