Winter Vacation 2025–26: State-Wise School Holiday Dates Across India

As December sets in, students across India look forward to the annual winter vacation, a break that offers relief from academic routines and harsh weather conditions in several regions. For the 2025–2026 academic year, multiple state education departments and national school boards have begun announcing winter holiday schedules, while some states have implemented temporary closures due to extreme weather and pollution.

Below is a state-wise overview of winter vacation dates, school closures, and related updates across India.

New Delhi

Schools in New Delhi will observe winter holidays from December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026. The decision comes amid worsening air quality, with the AQI entering the “severe plus” category. The government has enforced GRAP Stage 4 restrictions, leading to the closure of schools from kindergarten to Class 5 until further notice. Authorities have indicated that holiday dates may be revised depending on pollution and weather conditions.

Maharashtra

Winter holidays in Maharashtra vary based on school boards and managements. CBSE, ICSE, and international schools usually observe a short Christmas break in late December. In case of extreme cold or other weather-related issues, school administrations may announce additional holidays or modify class schedules.

Haryana

The Haryana government is yet to release an official winter vacation notification. However, winter holidays are expected to begin around early January. Several private schools in Faridabad have already declared holidays from January 1 to January 11, along with revised school timings from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Uttar Pradesh

As per the academic calendar, schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed for 12 days during the winter vacation period, covering Christmas, New Year, and peak winter days. Separately, due to severe cold wave and dense fog in parts of Bareilly, the state government has ordered the closure of all government, aided, and private schools for Classes 1 to 8 from December 18 to December 20, 2025.

Bihar

Several districts in Bihar are witnessing disruptions due to dense fog and low visibility. Primary school classes have been suspended in some areas, while others have delayed school timings. These decisions are being taken at the district level, and parents are advised to stay in touch with school authorities for updates.

Southern States

Schools in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh continue to function normally as of December 23. These states have not reported any major weather-related interruptions, and regular academic schedules remain in place.

Eastern States

Educational institutions in Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and other eastern states are largely operating as scheduled. While minor timing adjustments may occur in colder regions, no widespread closures or significant disruptions have been reported so far.

Parents and students are advised to monitor official announcements from state education departments and school authorities, as weather conditions and administrative decisions may lead to further changes in winter vacation schedules.