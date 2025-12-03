December 4 School Holiday or not?

As December 4 approaches, many students and parents are wondering whether schools will remain open, especially in areas experiencing heavy rain and Cyclone Ditwah. According to the current situation, most states in India will have a regular working day on December 4, with schools operating as usual. There is no national holiday or scheduled closure on this date.

However, weather conditions may affect certain southern districts. Cyclone Ditwah, moving closer to the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh, is bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall. Due to this, some districts may declare a holiday for schools depending on local conditions.

In Tamil Nadu, especially in coastal areas like Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, and nearby regions, school closures are possible if the rain intensifies. Similarly, parts of Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and some areas in Kerala or southern Karnataka may announce a holiday if weather conditions worsen.

For the rest of the country, including Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and more, schools will remain open and follow their regular schedule.

In summary, December 4 will be a normal school day for most states, while cyclone-affected districts may declare holidays based on safety and weather alerts. Parents and students are advised to check local announcements for final updates.