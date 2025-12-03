Hyderabad Weather: Light Rains Likely in Next Few Hours Amid Cold wave!

Hyderabad is expected to see overcast skies and isolated drizzles over the next few hours as moisture continues to linger over South Telangana. The city has been experiencing cool, damp conditions since morning, and light rain may continue in pockets of the GHMC region.

Weather trackers indicate that South Telangana, including Hyderabad, will remain cloudy through the evening. The conditions are expected to keep temperatures on the lower side, adding to the chill already being felt across the city.

Meanwhile, North Telangana has been put on alert as a cold wave is expected to set in from today. Districts in the northern belt are bracing for a sharp drop in minimum temperatures over the next 48 hours.

For Hyderabad, authorities advise residents to plan for light rain and cooler weather, especially during late evening and early morning hours.