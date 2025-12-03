RBI Bank Holidays December 2025: Full State-Wise List of Closures

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued its official list of bank holidays for December 2025, covering both national and regional closures. Apart from Christmas and New Year’s Eve, all banks across the country will also remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays as well as Sundays, following the mandatory weekly off policy.

According to the central bank’s calendar for the fiscal year 2025, there will be 18 bank holidays in December 2025. The list includes national holidays and region-specific observances applicable to scheduled and non-scheduled banks.

Since holiday dates can differ across states, customers are advised to verify the exact schedule with their local branch or regional authorities before planning any financial transactions.

Full List of Bank Holidays in December 2025

December 3 (Wednesday): Feast of St. Francis Xavier – Panaji

December 12 (Friday): Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma – Shillong

December 18 (Thursday): Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham – Shillong

December 19 (Friday): Goa Liberation Day – Panaji

December 20 (Saturday): Losoong / Namsoong – Gangtok

December 22 (Monday): Losoong / Namsoong – Gangtok

December 24 (Wednesday): Christmas Eve – Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong

December 25 (Thursday): Christmas – Nationwide

December 26 (Friday): Christmas Celebration – Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong

December 27 (Saturday): Christmas – Kohima

December 30 (Tuesday): Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah – Shillong

December 31 (Wednesday): New Year’s Eve / Imoinu Iratpa – Aizawl, Imphal

Impact of Bank Holidays

While physical bank branches will remain closed on these dates, customers can continue to access essential financial services through online banking, ATMs, and mobile apps.

However, individuals and businesses are advised to plan their financial activities in advance. Transactions such as cheque clearances, fund transfers requiring branch approval, or loan processing could experience delays due to consecutive holidays.

For accurate local holiday information, customers should confirm with their respective bank branches or check RBI’s official notifications before visiting.