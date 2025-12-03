Anushka Sharma Celebrates Virat Kohli's 53rd ODI Century With a Touching Gesture!

Just hours after Virat Kohli smashed his 53rd ODI century against South Africa, his wife, Anushka Sharma, took to Instagram to mark the occasion. She shared an image of Kohli on the pitch celebrating the milestone, adding a red heart emoji, a simple yet emotional gesture that reflected her pride and joy.

Kohli achieved the feat during the second match of the series at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, following up a previous century earned in Ranchi. The back-to-back hundreds have reaffirmed his status among the greatest ODI batsmen of all time. The second ton, especially, came in just 90 balls, underlining his return to sharp form.

Fans across social media welcomed Anushka’s warm reaction, praising the couple’s deep personal bond and celebrating the moment as a blend of romance and sportsmanship. Cricket lovers too rejoiced, hailing Kohli’s stellar performance and his resurgence as a dependable leader of India’s batting lineup.

The 37-year-old star continues to defy age-related expectations with fitness, timing and mental clarity, cementing once again why he remains a clutch performer under pressure. For supporters of Kohli and Anushka, the post will be remembered not just as a cricket milestone, but as a personal celebration shared by a proud partner.