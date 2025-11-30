Bangalore School Holidays in December 2025: Christmas, Winter Break & More

As December approaches, students and parents in Bangalore are keeping track of the holiday schedule. Several schools across the city will be closed on specific dates, including December 5, when citywide preparations for government-related events are underway, and traffic curbs are expected in central Bengaluru. Some private schools may opt for online classes to minimize disruptions.

Christmas Celebrations and Holidays

Schools in Bangalore will remain closed on December 24 (Christmas Eve) and December 25 (Christmas Day). Many schools may organize Christmas celebrations during the same week.

Winter Break

Karnataka schools typically observe winter break in January. According to the 2025 holiday calendar, winter vacation was scheduled from January 1 to January 15, 2025.

Important Dates to Note:

December 5: School holiday for government-related events

December 24: Christmas Eve (school holiday)

December 25: Christmas Day (school holiday)

Students and parents are advised to stay updated with their respective schools for any changes or additional holidays.

Also read: December 1 School Holiday Due To Heavy Rains