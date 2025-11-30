December 1 School Holiday Due To Heavy Rains

The impact of Cyclone Ditwah is bringing extremely heavy rains to several parts of Andhra Pradesh, especially the Tirupati district. The Meteorological Department has issued alerts predicting intense downpours in the region.

As a precautionary measure, authorities in Tirupati have reportedly declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Monday, December 1. Schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres across the district will remain closed. The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of students and staff amidst the harsh weather conditions.

Reports indicate that other nearby districts, including Nellore and Chittoor, are also experiencing heavy rainfall. In these areas, too, officials are considering similar announcements depending on the evolving weather situation.

Parents have been advised to keep their children indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Further updates will be issued if the weather worsens in the coming hours.

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