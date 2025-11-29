Who is Rohan Acharya, Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha's Fiance?

Anisha Padukone, younger sister of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, is reportedly set to marry Rohan Acharya. The news has sparked curiosity because Rohan comes from a family with deep roots in Indian cinema, linking the Padukones to two iconic film lineages.

Rohan Acharya is the great grandson of legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy, one of the defining voices of classic Indian cinema. His family heritage instantly places him in the circle of some of the industry’s most respected names. His extended family links continue further. Rohan’s sister is married to Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol and grandson of the late Dharmendra. This connection ties Rohan indirectly to the Deol family, giving his background a blend of old Bollywood royalty and modern star presence.

Professionally, Rohan is based in Dubai, where he works in a business leadership role. Despite staying away from the entertainment spotlight, his name has drawn attention because of his strong cinema lineage and the possibility of the Padukone and Deol families becoming connected through marriage.

For Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, this wedding would bring their family circle into an even wider network of film personalities. Although no official wedding announcement has been made yet, reports indicate that both families are preparing for the ceremony.

Fans are now waiting for confirmation and photographs from what may turn out to be one of the most talked about celebrity weddings of the coming year.